    Celtics Trade Rumors: Pistons' Jerami Grant Among Boston's 'Top' Targets

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021
    Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    As the Boston Celtics look for ways to stop their recent slide, one potential trade target for the team is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Grant is considered one of the Celtics' "top" targets leading up to the March 25 trade deadline. 

        

