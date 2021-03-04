Celtics Trade Rumors: Pistons' Jerami Grant Among Boston's 'Top' Targets

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

As the Boston Celtics look for ways to stop their recent slide, one potential trade target for the team is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Grant is considered one of the Celtics' "top" targets leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

