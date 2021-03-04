    Blake Griffin Rumors: Pistons Contract Buyout Expected Despite Trade Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    With the Detroit Pistons in rebuilding mode, Blake Griffin's future with the organization will likely come to an end soon. 

    Per Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "are expected to work toward a contract buyout" with Griffin. 

    Griffin has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, but his contract and injury history could make it difficult for the Pistons to find a partner willing to make a trade. The six-time All-Star has a $38.957 million player option on his deal for next season. 

    Detroit general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski last month that Griffin would be held out of the lineup as the team explored trade options or negotiate a buyout with his agent. 

    The Pistons have already made one notable move by sending Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks on Feb. 8. They currently own the worst record in the Eastern Conference (10-25) and seem poised to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. 

    Griffin had a promising start to his Pistons career. He averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game and shot 36.2 percent from three-point range to help the team make the playoffs during the 2018-19 season. 

    Since undergoing knee surgery in April 2019, Griffin has only played in 38 games since the start of last season. He was averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting in 20 games this season before being shut down as the team explores trade options. 

