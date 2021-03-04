Giannis and His Agent Talked Trades, 'Every Single Option' Before Bucks Contract

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his representatives left no stone unturned before the two-time NBA MVP made the decision to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in December.

Per Adam Caparell of Complex.com, Antetokounmpo explained the process that he and his agent, Alex Saratsis, went through during the offseason as they were negotiating an extension with Milwaukee.

"The most important thing he told me is that he wanted me to be happy and to be comfortable with my choice," said Antetokounmpo. "We talked about every single option for months, but at the end of the day, he knows me, and knows what matters the most to me and my family."

Antetokounmpo had until Dec. 22 to decide if he wanted to sign a supermax deal with the Bucks. If he declined the offer, the 26-year-old would have played out the final year of his previous contract and been eligible for free agency this summer.

Opposing teams seemed to be planning for the hope and possibility that they would have a chance to at least make an offer to the five-time All-Star.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last October that the Dallas Mavericks "want to have a third star" and were going to "be at the head of the line in pursuing Giannis." The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were also mentioned as possible suitors if he became available.

Despite the uncertainty around Antetokounmpo's deal for most of the offseason, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Milwaukee would not attempt to trade him if he didn't sign.

"Instead, the Bucks will try to improve their roster and use the next year to show Antetokounmpo why he should stay," Bontemps wrote.

The Bucks did make a big move during the offseason to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo ended any suspense about his future on Dec. 21 when he officially signed a five-year, $228 million contract to stay in Milwaukee.

The Bucks had the NBA's best record during the regular season in each of the previous two years but were eliminated from the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals. Their record isn't as good so far this season (21-14) as it was in those past years, but they have the second-best net rating (+6.3) in the league and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.