P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Lakers, Bucks, Nets, Heat 'Very Engaged' in Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are legitimate title contenders, while the Miami Heat are the defending Eastern Conference champions.

All four are reportedly interested in adding some veteran help prior to the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, all four teams are "very engaged" in talks with the Houston Rockets regarding veteran forward P.J. Tucker.

It is no surprise the Rockets may look to trade Tucker. After all, they have lost 13 in a row and have plummeted out of playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Tucker is on an expiring contract, so Houston could look to get something in return for him before he potentially signs elsewhere during the offseason. The 35-year-old entered Wednesday averaging only 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 32.1 percent from deep.

However, he would be a valuable role player for any contender since he can stretch the floor with his outside shot to create mismatches against opposing frontcourts, battle for rebounds and guard multiple positions while taking some of the defensive pressure away from stars.

Tucker is also accustomed to playing alongside bigger names after his time with James Harden, Chris Paul and others. He'd look great in a secondary role on a team with LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler or Harden again.

The Texas product has also appeared in 50 playoff games throughout his career and is accustomed to playing under postseason pressure.

All of that makes him an ideal under-the-radar addition for any contender, including the Lakers, Nets, Bucks and Heat.