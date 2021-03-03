    Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Rips Refs After Ejection vs. 76ers: 'F--king Ridiculous'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Donovan Mitchell was not pleased following Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    "I'm never ever one to blame the refereeing, but this is getting out of hand," Mitchell, who was ejected with two technical fouls, told reporters. "We continually get screwed. We won this game in my opinion. ... It's getting f--king ridiculous. I'm sick of it. ... It eats at me. It's really getting out of hand."

    Mitchell was ejected and then slammed down a cooler out of frustration as he left the stadium:

    It appeared as if Utah was going to win in regulation, but Joel Embiid drilled a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds to force overtime. Mike Conley's floater in the lane that would have won the game just rimmed out, and the 76ers controlled the extra period.

    Embiid was dominant and finished with 40 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal, while Mitchell countered with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 12-of-34 shooting from the field.

    While the Jazz still have the best record in the league at 27-9, they have lost three of four during their first rough stretch of the season.

    Perhaps the frustration from the recent losing boiled over for Mitchell, although there was a notable difference in whistles during Wednesday's contest. The 76ers shot 35 free throws to Utah's 19 with Embiid taking 13 of his own.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mitchell had six free throws in the loss.

    The Louisville product isn't the only All-Star guard from the Western Conference who was recently ejected from a game with two quick technical fouls. Officials also didn't hesitate to throw Devin Booker out of Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, although his team still managed to win.

    Mitchell was frustrated with Wednesday's officiating and may be facing a fine as a result of his comments.

    Related

      Utah Jazz fall apart late against Sixers, undone by whistles, lost composure, and too many miscues

      Utah Jazz fall apart late against Sixers, undone by whistles, lost composure, and too many miscues
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Utah Jazz fall apart late against Sixers, undone by whistles, lost composure, and too many miscues

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      The Beard went off in his return to Houston with 29 pts, 10 rebs, 14 asts

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Joel Embiid forces OT with ridiculous 3-pointer, leads 76ers over Jazz (video)

      Joel Embiid forces OT with ridiculous 3-pointer, leads 76ers over Jazz (video)
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Joel Embiid forces OT with ridiculous 3-pointer, leads 76ers over Jazz (video)

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      'I've heard worse things and seen worse things said during least important games and nothing was done about it'

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report