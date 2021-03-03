Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Rips Refs After Ejection vs. 76ers: 'F--king Ridiculous'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell was not pleased following Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I'm never ever one to blame the refereeing, but this is getting out of hand," Mitchell, who was ejected with two technical fouls, told reporters. "We continually get screwed. We won this game in my opinion. ... It's getting f--king ridiculous. I'm sick of it. ... It eats at me. It's really getting out of hand."

Mitchell was ejected and then slammed down a cooler out of frustration as he left the stadium:

It appeared as if Utah was going to win in regulation, but Joel Embiid drilled a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds to force overtime. Mike Conley's floater in the lane that would have won the game just rimmed out, and the 76ers controlled the extra period.

Embiid was dominant and finished with 40 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal, while Mitchell countered with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 12-of-34 shooting from the field.

While the Jazz still have the best record in the league at 27-9, they have lost three of four during their first rough stretch of the season.

Perhaps the frustration from the recent losing boiled over for Mitchell, although there was a notable difference in whistles during Wednesday's contest. The 76ers shot 35 free throws to Utah's 19 with Embiid taking 13 of his own.

Mitchell had six free throws in the loss.

The Louisville product isn't the only All-Star guard from the Western Conference who was recently ejected from a game with two quick technical fouls. Officials also didn't hesitate to throw Devin Booker out of Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, although his team still managed to win.

Mitchell was frustrated with Wednesday's officiating and may be facing a fine as a result of his comments.