James Harden, Adidas Promoting New Shoe in Minority-Owned Businesses

This is James Harden's first season with the Brooklyn Nets, but he is already looking for ways to give back to the community.

As Nick DePaula of The Undefeated reported, the nine-time All-Star partnered with Adidas to help more than 25 local minority-owned businesses as part of his launch of the new white and black Harden Vol. 5 sneaker.

The advertising campaign features signage in storefronts in place of massive billboards around the city in an effort "to make a positive impact in difficult times" for the businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously, it's a short window since I've been here, but I feel like myself and Adidas are going to try to make an impact and footprint on this beautiful city because Brooklyn deserves it," Harden said.

DePaula reported signage with Harden's portrait and different text in door displays and windows is expected to generate a financial impact into the six figures.

What's more, Harden is raffling the white and black "Welcome to Brooklyn" colorway of the shoe that he wore on Feb. 27 with the revenue going to three minority-owned local Brooklyn businesses.

Giving back to the community is nothing new for Harden, who did the same in Houston when he was a member of the Rockets from the 2012-13 campaign until they traded him.

He donated more than $240,000 to renovate outdoor basketball courts in the area after Hurricane Harvey, provided another $1 million to help with hurricane relief and provided food to thousands of families during the pandemic.

Harden also helped in the efforts to provide food and water to those who needed it in Texas following the recent bout of winter storms that left millions struggling without power, heat and clean water.