    James Harden, Adidas Promoting New Shoe in Minority-Owned Businesses

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden signals to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio. Brooklyn won 124-113. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    This is James Harden's first season with the Brooklyn Nets, but he is already looking for ways to give back to the community.

    As Nick DePaula of The Undefeated reported, the nine-time All-Star partnered with Adidas to help more than 25 local minority-owned businesses as part of his launch of the new white and black Harden Vol. 5 sneaker.

    The advertising campaign features signage in storefronts in place of massive billboards around the city in an effort "to make a positive impact in difficult times" for the businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    "Obviously, it's a short window since I've been here, but I feel like myself and Adidas are going to try to make an impact and footprint on this beautiful city because Brooklyn deserves it," Harden said.

    DePaula reported signage with Harden's portrait and different text in door displays and windows is expected to generate a financial impact into the six figures.

    What's more, Harden is raffling the white and black "Welcome to Brooklyn" colorway of the shoe that he wore on Feb. 27 with the revenue going to three minority-owned local Brooklyn businesses.

    Giving back to the community is nothing new for Harden, who did the same in Houston when he was a member of the Rockets from the 2012-13 campaign until they traded him.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He donated more than $240,000 to renovate outdoor basketball courts in the area after Hurricane Harvey, provided another $1 million to help with hurricane relief and provided food to thousands of families during the pandemic. 

    Harden also helped in the efforts to provide food and water to those who needed it in Texas following the recent bout of winter storms that left millions struggling without power, heat and clean water.

    Related

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Tyler Cook wanted the Nets and he got them

      Tyler Cook wanted the Nets and he got them
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Tyler Cook wanted the Nets and he got them

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      'I've heard worse things and seen worse things said during least important games and nothing was done about it'

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report