    Suns' Devin Booker Discusses Ejection vs. Lakers: I Have 'Seen Worse Things'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 3, 2021
    Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

    Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker opened up about being ejected from Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "I've heard worse things and seen worse things said during least important games and nothing was done about it," he told reporters

    Booker was tossed with 7:10 remaining in the third quarter when he was assessed a pair of technical fouls. 

           

    The league said in a statement that Booker was ejected after he earned one foul for "continual complaining" before he used "profane language" toward referee Tyler Ford, the same referee who assessed the first foul toward him, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic

    The call came in the midst of a testy game, with LeBron James and Los Angeles' head coach Frank Vogel earning technicals for arguing with officials before Booker's ejection. 

    Booker, who was announced as a participant in the league's three-point contest on Tuesday, ended the night with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. 

    The Suns, who were up 70-63 when he was ejected, held on for the win, outscoring the defending champions 44-41 following the incident. 

    Phoenix has won eight of its last 10 games to climb into second place in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, led by Booker, who averages 25.2 points per game. 

