    Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Joins Fanatics as Newest Board Member

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021

    Magic Johnson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Fanatics is adding some magic to its board.

    On Wednesday, Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin announced Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is the company's newest board member. Rubin, who is also a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, pointed to Johnson's "incredible portfolio in business, tech and community building" when revealing the news:

    Johnson is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which "serves as a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of multicultural communities."

    He is also part of the front office for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Football Club, as well as part of the investment group for the Los Angeles Sparks.

    Yet he is best known for his basketball career.

    Johnson is five-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time league MVP and 12-time All-Star. His induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 cemented his place as one of the best players in NBA history.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jalen Rose Says No Team Can Take a Healthy Lakers to Even 6 Games in Playoff Series

      Jalen Rose Says No Team Can Take a Healthy Lakers to Even 6 Games in Playoff Series
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Jalen Rose Says No Team Can Take a Healthy Lakers to Even 6 Games in Playoff Series

      Peter Dewey
      via Lakers Daily

      Phil Handy Fires Shots at Teams Celebrating Regular Season Wins Like They Won the Finals

      Phil Handy Fires Shots at Teams Celebrating Regular Season Wins Like They Won the Finals
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Phil Handy Fires Shots at Teams Celebrating Regular Season Wins Like They Won the Finals

      Nick Kipper
      via Lakers Daily

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      'I've heard worse things and seen worse things said during least important games and nothing was done about it'

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂

      Rockets backed out. Heat almost landed Harden. Insiders tell us how messy the blockbuster negotiations got. Read the latest 📲

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂

      Farbod Esnaashari
      via Bleacher Report