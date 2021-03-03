Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Joins Fanatics as Newest Board Member

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Fanatics is adding some magic to its board.

On Wednesday, Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin announced Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is the company's newest board member. Rubin, who is also a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, pointed to Johnson's "incredible portfolio in business, tech and community building" when revealing the news:

Johnson is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which "serves as a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of multicultural communities."

He is also part of the front office for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Football Club, as well as part of the investment group for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Yet he is best known for his basketball career.

Johnson is five-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time league MVP and 12-time All-Star. His induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 cemented his place as one of the best players in NBA history.