Buddy Hield Dominant as Kings Beat Lakers with LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

It has been a disappointing season for the Sacramento Kings, but they at least have some momentum before the All-Star break.

Sacramento defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 in Wednesday's Western Conference showdown at Golden 1 Center. Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes led the way for the Kings, who are 14-21 overall but 2-1 in their last three contests following a nine-game losing streak.

Los Angeles was without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis and fell to 24-13 on the season despite impressive showings from Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma. It is just 2-6 in the last eight games and continues to struggle without its All-Star big man.

Kuzma had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer, but his three-pointer came up just short.

What's Next?

The Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, while the Lakers are off until they host the Indiana Pacers on March 12.

