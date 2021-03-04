    Buddy Hield Dominant as Kings Beat Lakers with LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out

    It has been a disappointing season for the Sacramento Kings, but they at least have some momentum before the All-Star break.

    Sacramento defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 in Wednesday's Western Conference showdown at Golden 1 Center. Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes led the way for the Kings, who are 14-21 overall but 2-1 in their last three contests following a nine-game losing streak.

    Los Angeles was without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis and fell to 24-13 on the season despite impressive showings from Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma. It is just 2-6 in the last eight games and continues to struggle without its All-Star big man.

    Kuzma had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer, but his three-pointer came up just short.

                

    What's Next?

    The Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, while the Lakers are off until they host the Indiana Pacers on March 12.

                 

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

