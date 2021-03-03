    JJ Redick Trade Rumors: Nuggets, Mavericks Interested in Pelicans Guard

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) moves the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Two Western Conference playoff contenders are reportedly looking at JJ Redick leading up to the NBA trade deadline. 

    On the latest episode of The Mismatch (with 38:35 left), The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have shown interest in acquiring Redick from the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    Both the Nuggets and Mavs are in the playoff mix leading up to the All-Star break, but they have also been disappointing relative to expectations when this season started. 

    Denver has played better of late with eight wins in its last 12 games, but its 20-15 overall record is only good enough for seventh in the West. The Mavericks have climbed up to 10th in the conference with eight wins in their last 10 games. 

    Dallas has the more obvious need for a three-point shooter like Redick. It ranks 22nd in the NBA with a 35.4 three-point percentage on 37.4 attempts per game (ninth-most). Denver only attempts 34.6 threes per game (16th), but it ranks fifth in success at 38.6 percent. 

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman) reported on Feb. 2 that Redick wanted the Pelicans to trade him, preferably to a team close to the East Coast like the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. 

    The Pelicans are on the fringes of playoff contention with a 15-19 record (2.5 games behind Dallas), and Redick will be eligible for free agency after this season. He's played much better over his past 13 games, averaging 8.6 points per contest on 50.0 percent three-point shooting since Feb. 5. 

