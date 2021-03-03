    Lakers' Alex Caruso Suffers Neck Injury in Loss vs. Suns

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 3, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah JazzWednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso left his team's 114-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday due to neck spasms.

    Per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, the team announced that Caruso had neck spasms due to a hit sustained earlier in the matchup. Team staff worked on Caruso in hopes of him being able to return, but he was soon ruled out, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    Caruso had seven points, six rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes. He left with 9:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    The shorthanded Lakers had already entered the Suns game without Anthony Davis (right calf strain) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols). They had also recently just welcomed back Dennis Schroder, who missed four games due to the league's health and safety protocols.

    The Lakers' final game before the All-Star break will be Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings. The team then has eight full days off before returning to the court Friday, March 12 at home versus the Indiana Pacers.

