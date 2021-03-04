Knicks' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the New York Knicks are holding down the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings—halfway through the 2020-21 NBA season!

What does that mean for the March 25 trade deadline? The Bockers could be buyers. And not just man-we're-tired-of-losing-let's-try-to-actually-compete buyers but the kind of club making targeted purchases to improve not just their playoff hopes but also potentially their playoff seeding.

The question for the Knicks brass to tackle is what kind of buying they should be doing. Coach Tom Thibodeau might prefer win-now types, and there are certainly some options in that department. But New York shouldn't lose sight of the long-term picture, so up-and-comers who can contribute right away but also grow into something greater might be ideal.

The following three trade targets land in one of those buckets.