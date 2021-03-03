Steelers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't typically a major player in free agency, and that should mostly remain true in 2021.

According to Spotrac, the Steelers are among the NFL teams with the least amount of free agents on their roster. The current version of the team has just four players who were acquired on the open market.

The franchise hasn't become one of the most consistent in the league by making splashy signings. Instead, they focus on drafting and developing talent better than most.

That will pay off this offseason as they don't have the resources to be buyers in this market, even if they wanted to. As the league adjusts to the expected fall of the salary cap, the Steelers are $7.3 million over Spotrac's projected $185 million salary cap.

The Steelers have several important players set to hit the open market. They are going to have to be really selective about who they are going to target with their money when they make the moves they need to make to get under the number.

Some possible targets are simply not going to make sense. Whether the team already has a plan moving forward for the position or they simply don't have the money, these players should be avoided with the minimal money the team will have.