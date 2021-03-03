Nike Unveils 'Play for the Future' All-Star Pack

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

Some of the biggest stars in the NBA will be playing for more than just the game this month.

Nike announced the launch of its "Play for the Future" signature pack Wednesday. The new shoes for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Kevin Durant are designed to represent how they play for the future by supporting initiatives such as clean air, renewable and recycled energy, safe agriculture and clean water.

Here is a closer look at the launch details.

LeBron XVIII 'Play for the Future'

Photo Credit: Nike

These will retail on March 7 and sell for $225. The white, clear and blue-tinted colorway represents clean and unpolluted air that will be necessary to continue playing basketball in the future.

Kyrie 7 'Play for the Future'

Photo Credit: Nike

These will retail on March 7 and sell for $140. The overall design represents Irving's commitment to healthy living through his plant-based diet and includes a sprouted "KI" logo and graphics inspired by plants.

Zoom Freak 2 'Play for the Future'

Photo Credit: Nike

These will retail on March 7 and sell for $130. The colorway represents the need to recycle, and the shoe symbolizes Nike's commitment to future generations.

PG5 'Play for the Future'

Photo Credit: Nike

These will retail on March 7 and sell for $120. The watery green colorway with ripple-like graphics represents George's love of rivers and lakes and desire to protect water into the future.

KD13 'Play for the Future'

Photo Credit: Nike

These will retail on March 7 and sell for $160. The platinum tint, metallic silver and pulse blue colorway represents the need for clean electric energy to provide power for the future.