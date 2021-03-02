WWE Reportedly Moving NXT to Tuesdays Amid Ratings Battle with AEW

Credit: WWE.com

WWE may be moving NXT off Wednesday nights, thus ending the show's weekly ratings battle with All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.

Citing a "very reliable source," the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast reported NXT could be shifting to Tuesday night as early as April 13. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter addressed the report:

WWE first announced in August 2019 it was going to air NXT every Wednesday night for two hours on USA Network. Many believed the decision was made with AEW in mind since promotion had already staked out Wednesday night (Oct. 2) to debut its own weekly program.

Despite NXT having already built a following from its days on WWE Network, it has regularly finished lower in the cable ratings behind Dynamite. Not even the return of stars such as Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor could provide regular momentum to NXT.

In January, Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Jason Ounpraseuth) reported NXT's TV contract is due to run out in October, and putting the show on another night may be less a sign of defeat and more a case of getting squeezed out of the time slot.

NBC is planning to shutter NBCSN, with live events transitioning over to USA Network. Meltzer speculated NBC may want to open up a Wednesday night viewing window for NHL games since Wednesday Night Hockey has been an NBCSN staple.