Start the Tank: 5 NBA Teams That Need to Sell at the Trade Deadline

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

More NBA teams than ever are still in the playoff hunt thanks to the new postseason play-in tournament. Even earning the 10th seed in a conference of 15 will give a franchise a chance to make the playoffs.

That also makes the decision to become a seller at the deadline even more difficult, especially for teams that may be just a few games away from play-in contention.

It's already safe to say the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, owners of the two worst records in the league, will be sellers. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers have already begun their respective rebuilds, as well, a plan that should continue throughout the 2020-21 season.

For the remaining teams on the bubble, five clearly stand out as should-be sellers before the March 25 trade deadline.