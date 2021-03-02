    Video: James Harden's New Vol. 5 Adidas Shoes, Colorways, Release Dates Revealed

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Adidas rolled out the two newest additions to James Harden's signature sneaker line, Daisy and Aura. 

    To promote the kicks, the Brooklyn Nets star discussed how he worked on his game while growing up in Los Angeles. He also wanted to use the Harden Vol. 5 Daisy and Aura to honor his mother, Monja Willis.

    Various design elements carry special meaning.

    Courtesy of Adidas

    "For example, James wanted to recognize his mom in these colorways—as indicated by the butterfly—to show his appreciation for her and the confidence she instilled in him," Adidas said. "The dove represents James' 'brothers through everything.' The flower is a tribute to a friend James lost, giving them flowers for the impact they had on him."

    Courtesy of Adidas

    Harden has once again emerged as an MVP candidate following his trade to the Nets. He's averaging 25.3 points, 11.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds through 22 games with Brooklyn. In addition, he's shooting 49 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

    With the Harden Vol. 5s, you can step right into the shoes of the nine-time All-Star. The Daisy colorway will be available starting Friday, while the Aura will be released April 2.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍️

      @Jonwass made some significant changes to his top 50 prospect rankings 📲

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍️
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Zlatan Responds to LeBron: Athletes Should Be Athletes

      Zlatan Responds to LeBron: Athletes Should Be Athletes
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zlatan Responds to LeBron: Athletes Should Be Athletes

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      How a 17-Year-Old Kobe Wowed Jerry West and the Lakers

      How a 17-Year-Old Kobe Wowed Jerry West and the Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How a 17-Year-Old Kobe Wowed Jerry West and the Lakers

      David Fleming
      via ESPN.com

      James Harden returns to Houston just as his game catches fire

      James Harden returns to Houston just as his game catches fire
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden returns to Houston just as his game catches fire

      Kristian Winfield
      via nydailynews.com