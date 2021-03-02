Video: James Harden's New Vol. 5 Adidas Shoes, Colorways, Release Dates Revealed

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Adidas rolled out the two newest additions to James Harden's signature sneaker line, Daisy and Aura.

To promote the kicks, the Brooklyn Nets star discussed how he worked on his game while growing up in Los Angeles. He also wanted to use the Harden Vol. 5 Daisy and Aura to honor his mother, Monja Willis.

Various design elements carry special meaning.

Courtesy of Adidas

"For example, James wanted to recognize his mom in these colorways—as indicated by the butterfly—to show his appreciation for her and the confidence she instilled in him," Adidas said. "The dove represents James' 'brothers through everything.' The flower is a tribute to a friend James lost, giving them flowers for the impact they had on him."

Courtesy of Adidas

Harden has once again emerged as an MVP candidate following his trade to the Nets. He's averaging 25.3 points, 11.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds through 22 games with Brooklyn. In addition, he's shooting 49 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

With the Harden Vol. 5s, you can step right into the shoes of the nine-time All-Star. The Daisy colorway will be available starting Friday, while the Aura will be released April 2.