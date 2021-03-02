Cameron Jordan Says He Can Envision Russell Wilson with Saints amid Trade Rumors

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan can see a world in which Russell Wilson ends up as his teammate.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Jordan said it would depend on the cost in a trade, but he can "very much envision" Wilson wearing a Saints uniform amid trade rumors involving the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback (starts at 4:55 mark):

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that his client hasn't requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers also noted that Wilson would only approve a deal to the Saints, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders if a trade were to happen.

There has reportedly been some apparent disconnect between Wilson and the Seahawks dating back to the 2020 regular season.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reported last week that Wilson "stormed out of the room" prior to a Nov. 19 game against the Arizona Cardinals when head coach Pete Carroll and the other coaches "dismissed" his suggestions to help the offense at a time when they were struggling.

Wilson said on The Dan Patrick Show last month that wants to be more involved in personnel decisions with the Seahawks.

"At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often," he said.

The Saints could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2021. Drew Brees has yet to officially announce his plans, but it's expected he will retire after ESPN's Mike Triplett reported on Feb. 5 he agreed to rework his deal that reduces his salary next season to the veteran's minimum ($1.075 million) and clear $24 million in cap space for the team.

New Orleans has been one of the best teams in the NFC since the start of 2017. The organization has won four consecutive NFC South titles but has been unable to reach the Super Bowl in any of those seasons.

Wilson threw for 4,212 yards and a career-high 40 touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2020.