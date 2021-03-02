Bobby Lashley Wins Championship in Dominant Victory, More WWE Raw Fallout

2 of 4

By the time Drew McIntyre and Sheamus wrapped up their opening contest on Monday's Raw, it was already 8:45. Then came a commercial break and we knew Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz (part one) was slated for the top of the hour.

In between, WWE shoved a squash match pitting women's tag team champion Nia Jax against Naomi. While it was nice to see Naomi back on television, and the women's division getting some television time, it came in an abrupt squash match that killed Naomi and Lana's momentum as contenders to Jax and partner Shayna Baszler.

Worse yet, it felt like an afterthought.

WWE Creative threw the match on the card to eat up five or so minutes, with no real rhyme or reason for it except to remind you there was beef between the two teams. In the process, it obliterated the credibility of the potential challengers.

If that was not bad enough, it made sure the tear down any semblance of legitimacy Jax and Baszler may have had later in the night when Charlotte Flair shrugged off both and beat The Queen of Spades in singles competition.

And, finally, there was Flair's promo before the match, in which she said she came back and didn't want to be in the title picture.

A professional athlete, in a title-driven industry, who didn't want to be in the title picture? That would be like Tom Brady coming back next year, off a seventh world championship, and deciding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been doing a fine job as the NFC's top seed and they can have the title for a little.

It doesn't make sense, even if it was meant as a response to social media criticisms about her character constantly being in said picture. It was out of character for really any WWE Superstar.

It served only as a reminder of how unfulfilling and creatively-backwards the night's efforts surrounding the women's division actually were.