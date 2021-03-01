    Lakers' LeBron James Selling 9,500-Square-Foot Brentwood Mansion for $20.5M

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    You, too, can live like a king for the low, low price of $20.5 million. 

    The King that is.

    TMZ Sports reported Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James listed his 9,500-square-foot mansion in the Brentwood area of L.A. for $20.5 million. Notably, the price is less than the $20.9 million James paid for it in 2015.

    Whoever is willing to spend more than $20 million for the house will get more than the ability to say they are living in LeBron's old pad.

    The house includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home gym, a media room, a pool and, naturally, a basketball hoop.

    And fret not, Lakers fans. The fact that James no longer lives in Brentwood does not mean he is eyeing an exit from Los Angeles. Instead, he moved into a $36 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

