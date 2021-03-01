Wizards' Russell Westbrook Donates $100K to Houston's Winter Storm Relief Fund

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook may have moved on this season, but he still found a way to give back to the Houston community.

The guard, with his Why Not? Foundation, donated $100,000 to the Houston-Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday (h/t Mark Berman of KRIV-TV).

His former teammate James Harden, who is now with the Brooklyn Nets, also moved past their brutal parting of ways to donate 3,000 meals to people affected by the storms, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

In mid-February, the region was hit with historic low temperatures, ice and snow that caused millions of people to be without power, heat and clean water, while grocery stores were left empty and COVID-19 relief efforts, such as food banks and vaccine shipments, were affected by the weather. Dozens of people died, per CNN's Christina Maxouris.

Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, along with their wives, donated $50,000 to feed people in the region. Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and several players combined to give $1.25 million to relief in the Dallas area.

After the Houston Texans donated $500,000, the other AFC South teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans—combined to donate $100,000 to the cause.