    Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic, More Mavs Donate $1.25M to Dallas' Disaster Relief Fund

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021
    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, left, and forward Luka Doncic (77) look on from the sidelines during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Dallas. Dallas won 119-100. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and several of the team's players donated a combined $1.25 million to the Dallas Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund amid the current weather crises, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

    Cuban, CEO Cynt Marshall and players Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell were among those to help out people in need this week.

    "There are so many of our fellow Dallasites without food, water and shelter during this devastating winter storm, and we would be remiss if we did not help in some way," Powell said in a statement by the office of Mayor Eric Johnson. "I hope that our contributions will give relief to those struggling during this time."

    The state of Texas dealt with snow, ice and historically low temperatures that caused blackouts for more than 4 million residents. At least 26 people in the state have died.

    The Mavericks haven't played since last Sunday with two games postponed—one scheduled at home and one at the Houston Rockets.

    The latest contribution will go to The Dallas Foundation, which will divide it between residents in need throughout the city. Among the other organizations receiving money from the Mavericks are Our Calling, Austin Street Shelter, the Stewpot, The Family Place, Genesis Women's Shelter, The Wilkinson Center, Housing Crisis Center, Voice of Hope and 14 YMCA locations.

