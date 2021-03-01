    Sandy Alderson Says Mets Were 'Shortsighted' in Vetting of Mickey Callaway

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway walks off the field after relieving starting pitcher Jacob deGrom during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    New York Mets president Sandy Alderson said Monday the organization's decision to hire manager Mickey Callaway in 2017 was questionable in the wake of a report in February from Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic that five women accused Callaway of sexual harassment. 

    "When we hired Mickey, Mickey was the hot commodity," Alderson told reporters. "There were a number of teams that were anxious to talk to him and possibly sign him to a contract. We felt very fortunate at the time to get him based on his reputation in the game. Now, was that shortsighted on our part and too narrow a focus? I think the answer is probably yes."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

