NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Victor Oladipo, Karl-Anthony Towns and More

1 of 3

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

It was unknown how the Rockets would proceed when they acquired Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers as part of the Harden trade. However, it seems Houston had every intention of making him part of their future.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Oladipo turned down a two-year, $45.2 million extension offer from Houston, the most the Rockets could offer the two-time All-Star before the end of the season. With Oladipo set to hit free agency at the end of the year, it is possible the Rockets flip him if they do not have interest in offering a long-term contract.

Wojnarowski reported the Rockets have yet to discuss the 28-year-old in trades, though that is subject to change. He also noted the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are two teams with prior interest and the cap space to sign Oladipo to a longer deal this summer.

The former Indiana star has had a difficult time getting back to old form. Oladipo is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 13 games with the Rockets, but he is shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Rockets head coach Stephen Silas played a key role in Houston's acquisition of Oladipo, adding Silas felt Oladipo could be part of the team's long-term vision. However, it has not been the best of partnerships, and Oladipo might prefer to start over somewhere else.

It remains to be seen what kind of value Houston can get for Oladipo. He can be an elite two-way combo guard at his best, but he has not looked quite as efficient or comfortable since he first returned from the ruptured quad tendon he suffered in January of 2019.

That said, it is certainly possible a team like the Heat or Knicks part with decent assets if they feel confident both in Oladipo's abilities as well as the potential to sign him to a long-term deal come this summer.