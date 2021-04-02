    Hornets' Gordon Hayward Ruled out vs. Pacers with Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) walks on the court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward will not be available for the remainder of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a right foot injury in the second quarter. 

    Hayward posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes before leaving the floor. 

    The Hornets turned heads when they handed Hayward a four-year, $120 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics. Charlotte isn't a marquee free-agent destination, which forces the team to occasionally pay over the odds for players who might be on its radar.

    Still, many wondered whether the Hornets made a big mistake by giving that much money to a player who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

    Hayward has repaid the Hornets' faith by averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 43 games. The 31-year-old  has remained healthy for the most part as well. He recovered from an avulsion fracture in his right hand to suit up for the team on opening night.

    By going after Hayward, general manager Mitch Kupchak made a major statement of intent. After four straight years of missing the playoffs, the Hornets were ready to get back into the postseason.

    Having the 2017 All-Star on the court is critical for the franchise to at least remain in position to qualify for the play-in tournament for the last two playoff seeds.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

      Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com

      Recap: Hornets bounce back with big win over Pacers, 114-97

      Recap: Hornets bounce back with big win over Pacers, 114-97
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Recap: Hornets bounce back with big win over Pacers, 114-97

      At The Hive
      via At The Hive

      Warriors Suffer 53-Point Loss to Raptors

      Warriors Suffer 53-Point Loss to Raptors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors Suffer 53-Point Loss to Raptors

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Hayward Adds to Hornets’ Mounting Injury Problems vs. Pacers

      Hayward Adds to Hornets’ Mounting Injury Problems vs. Pacers
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Hayward Adds to Hornets’ Mounting Injury Problems vs. Pacers

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer