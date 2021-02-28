Alan Bowman Transfers to Michigan from Texas Tech After Joe Milton's Exit

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Alan Bowman is moving to Michigan as a graduate transfer.

Bowman spent the past three seasons at Texas Tech, throwing for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for the Red Raiders.

Bowman's decision comes after Joe Milton entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

As a graduate transfer, the Grapevine, Texas, native can suit up immediately for the Wolverines in 2021. He was only a redshirt sophomore in 2020, too. Since the NCAA allowed all fall sports athletes to gain an extra year of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowman could be at Michigan for as many as three seasons.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh might only see Bowman as a stopgap, though.

J.J. McCarthy was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. As a senior at IMG Academy, McCarthy had 1,392 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Quarterback play has been one of the biggest issues during the Harbaugh era, and the Wolverines' fortunes under center have been in stark contrast to one of their biggest rivals.

Ohio State lost J.T. Barrett, one of the greatest signal-callers in program history, and immediately slotted Dwayne Haskins into the starting role. Upon Haskins' exit, Justin Fields arrived and played like a Heisman Trophy contender.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, have cycled through the likes of Milton, Wilton Speight, Shea Patterson, John O'Korn and Brandon Peters.

Harbaugh is approaching a pivotal season after Michigan went 2-4. While he just signed a four-year extension, the contract includes a lower buyout than his previous deal, thus allowing Michigan to more easily move on if it isn't satisfied with the program's direction.

With that in mind, adding Bowman while having already signed McCarthy provides a lot of depth at quarterback.

An offense that ranked 44th in passing (250.3 yards per game) and 78th in passing efficiency should take some big strides forward.