NASCAR at Homestead-Miami 2021 Results: William Byron Earns 2nd Career Win

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

William Byron coasted to a win in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has all but sealed a place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The 2.777-second gap between him and the next closest driver doesn't accurately portray how straightforward the result became. He slowed up a bit in the last few laps to play it safe and stay away from the wall.

Byron dominated the final stage and led 102 total laps. He showed impressive composure considering how little he had been tested in these kinds of circumstances.

With the No. 24 comfortably ahead of everybody else, the battle for second place became the in-race storyline to follow. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick were only within a few car lengths of one another.

Reddick edged out Larson and Truex to finish runner-up for the second time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Byron's win continues the trend of unexpected winners to open 2021 on the circuit. Michael McDowell earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series checkered flag in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, and Christopher Bell followed suit a week later on the Daytona Road Course.

Barring an unforeseen calamity down the stretch, the result was telegraphed well before the end as Byron paced the field. Prior to his moving into first place, nobody could enjoy a prolonged stretch of control. The lead changed hands on 19 occasions, and nine drivers enjoyed the top spot.

Denny Hamlin claimed the pole earlier in the week but had to start from the back of the field after his team made unapproved adjustments to the No. 11 car.

Hamlin slowly worked his way up the leaderboard and nearly took the second stage. With Hamlin blocking off Truex, Byron slid by on the inside.

Kyle Busch wrecked on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and labored to a 35th-place finish the next week in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 At Daytona. Busch's luck wasn't much better Sunday as he seemed to have trouble with the No. 18 car all race.

The 2020 season fell short of the two-time points champion's expectations as he ended the year tied for seventh with Truex. With three events in the books, he must be wondering if a similarly frustrating campaign is in store.

Defending champion Chase Elliott didn't factor too much in the outcome, winding up in 14th. His day could've gone much worse had the racing gods not smiled on him in the second stage.

The No. 9 car looked destined for the wall, only for Elliott to regain control and remain on the track.

Busch and Elliott will be looking to atone for their showings when they're back behind the wheel.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 7. Joey Logano was the victor in last year's event.

It's still early in the season. But with McDowell, Bell and Byron all likely through to the postseason, some notable drivers are likely to be on the outside looking in when the championship picture shrinks to 16 in September.