    5-Star ATH Prospect Sam McCall Commits to FSU over Alabama, South Carolina

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIFebruary 28, 2021

    Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

    Florida State just got a major boost by way of 5-star recruit Sam McCall.

    McCall, who is ranked as the No. 5 athlete and No. 35 player in the country in the class of 2022 in 247Sports' composite rankings, announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Sunday. 

    The Lakeland, Florida, native was originally committed to Florida, but he reopened his recruitment on Jan. 1. 

    A true two-way player, McCall had 18 tackles and four interceptions as well as 52 receptions for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior last fall. The 6'0", 180-pounder helped his team to a state playoff run in an 11-2 season. 

    According to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, McCall has the resume to play at defensive back, cornerback or safety at the collegiate level: 

    "Does a nice job of feeling out routes around him and is able to take advantage of the mistakes that quarterbacks make. Superb ball skills also result in takeaways. Smooth in the backpedal with the ability to plant and drive. Doesn’t lack foot speed in any way. Can mirror opposing pass catchers, although man coverage techniques still being developed. Willing tackler, but that’s another area of his game that he can improve."

    In addition to FSU and FloridaMcCall had offers from 12 other programs, including Alabama, South Carolina and Penn State. 

