5 High-Seed Teams Most at Risk of Losing Early in 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

Basketball fans love covering teams getting hot at the right time, but several programs are moving in the wrong direction in the final days before the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin and Tennessee have trended poorly for a couple of weeks. Oklahoma has crashed back to reality after a brilliant stretch of wins. And both Virginia and Iowa have a couple of weaknesses that may haunt them in March Madness.

Among the most respected programs in the nation, those teams are at the greatest risk of an early loss in the NCAA tournament.

As of Sunday on BracketMatrix.com, all five held a No. 5 projected seed or better. The list is organized in inverse order of their placement.