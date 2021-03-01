Bobby Lashley Shoots on WWE Title Opportunity, Hurt Business, Best Matches, More

1 of 6

Heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Lashley was WWE's longest reigning United States champion in over six years. After losing the title earlier in the evening, he resurfaced at the end of the event to attack Drew McIntyre and pave the way for The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming WWE champion.

There had been rumblings among fans for months that Lashley was headed toward WWE Championship contention because of how dominant he was while in possession of the star-spangled prize. However, nothing was set in stone until he confronted Miz on the next night's Raw and demanded a shot at the WWE title.

Even "The All Mighty" admits that other than feeling he was on the verge of something special, he was never promised a world title opportunity before finding out with the rest of the world.

“MVP's been yelling in my ear for the last year that this is where I need to be," he said. "The beauty of the wrestling business is, I knew when everyone else knew. I knew I had my opportunity when everybody else found out. I knew I was headed in the right direction, I knew I had people running for me, I knew I was defending my title to the best of my ability and I didn't think I was ever going to lose that United States title. I knew at some point in time I was going to have that opportunity for that world title. I didn't know when it was going to be like I said, but I knew it had to be soon.”

With the roll Lashley has been on in recent months, there was no way he could have gone anywhere but up after dropping the United States Championship. The Hurt Business has been running rampant on Raw since coming together last year, but the WWE Championship has alluded them up to this point.

“I'm just knocking guys down left and right," Lashley said. "As I started looking at the landscape of WWE, I was like, 'Who is my competition here?' That's a good point in your career when you look left and you look right and you don't see any competition. The only competition that you see are the ones that are standing above you.

"That's when you know that's the only direction you can go," he continued. "Drew was there, Bray was there, Randy is still one of the top guys, Roman's over there at the head of the table, Brock is just running doing whatever he's doing. I knew my only opportunity to have one of those big matches had to be [by going] up, so I knew the world title was right around the corner.”