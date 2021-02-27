    Report: Bucks' Jrue Holiday Likely to Return from Health Protocols vs. Clippers

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 28, 2021
    Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting guard Jrue Holiday back in the lineup Sunday after a three-week absence due to the league's health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    With Holiday sidelined for the last 10 games, the Bucks went 5-5 with five consecutive losses. A home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon gives Milwaukee an opportunity to reestablish itself as a team to beat in the Eastern Conference against one of the best clubs in the West.

    Wojnarowski noted Holiday practiced with his teammates Saturday and has been working on his conditioning in recent days.

    Before his nearly monthlong hiatus, the guard was averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 23 games.

    Milwaukee won the last four consecutive games Holiday played, though there's no guarantee the guard will instantly spark another winning streak. Still, it's a much-needed boost for a roster that has fallen apart too many times in the last 10 games.

    The Bucks worked out a three-team trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder in order to acquire Holiday ahead of the season in late November. It cost Milwaukee Eric Bledsoe and two future first-round picks to do so. After the team fell in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year, Holiday was a vital upgrade for the Bucks' backcourt.

    Now that he's returning to the lineup, he can help Milwaukee stay on the correct course and find some momentum heading into next month's All-Star break.

