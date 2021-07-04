5-Star OL Kelvin Banks Commits to Oregon over Texas, Texas A&M, More

Mike Roach, 247sports.com

Kelvin Banks, a 5-star offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022, has chosen to attend Oregon and announced the news Sunday on Twitter:

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports added more insight on the commitment.

The 6'5", 300-pound Banks fielded 24 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama.



He ranks 14th overall on 247Sports' composite list of the best class of 2022 football recruits. Banks is also second overall among offensive tackles and fifth on the list of Texas prospects.

The Summer Creek High School (Houston) star committed to Oklahoma State in Sept. 2019, and he talked about his commitment in a video for Dave Campbell's Texas Football in Feb. 2020:

That video also shows some highlights of Banks putting in work on the field, and you can view more of Banks in action with this Hudl tape of his junior year.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports' Midlands region recruiting analyst, called Banks a future second-round NFL draft prospect and gave him the following write-up in June 2020:

"Virtually college-ready size with a bit more added bulk. Good height and length and wears his mass well. Plays left tackle and right tackle for high school team and could project to the outside or slide inside in college. Shows impressive strength at the point of attack. Punchy with some hand suddenness in the phone booth. Pulls very well and crunches targets as a down blocker.

"Adequate pad level at the LOS but plays a bit high at the second level. Foot quickness can improve. Big, long obstacle in pass pro who forces rushers wide around the arc, but can play with better agility. Occasionally heavy-footed, especially in pass pro. Among the top offensive line prospects in Texas and the country for the 2022 class. Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

Banks looked like he would be a future stud lineman for the Cowboys, but he announced in June 2020 that he was decommitting:

He later revealed his list of 14 finalists, which included Oklahoma State, in January 2021:

That group also consisted of Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, LSU, Houston and Alabama.

The list got cut down to eight on March 10:

In the end, Banks chose Oregon, which should benefit from his excellent run- and pass-blocking potential at the next level. Banks could be the next great Oregon offensive lineman in the footsteps of ex-Duck great Penei Sewell, who went No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL draft.