    5-Star OL Kelvin Banks Commits to Oregon over Texas, Texas A&M, More

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 4, 2021

    Mike Roach, 247sports.com

    Kelvin Banks, a 5-star offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022, has chosen to attend Oregon and announced the news Sunday on Twitter:

    Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 @Kelvinbanksjr12

    Committed🦆‼️ #scoducks #Kelvin2Eugene @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/x2OzM0l6Kn

    Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports added more insight on the commitment.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Oregon reels in five-star OL Kelvin Banks… Mario Cristobal goes into Texas and lands the No. 14 player in the country and he keeps cranking up the talent level in Eugene.

    The 6'5", 300-pound Banks fielded 24 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama.

    He ranks 14th overall on 247Sports' composite list of the best class of 2022 football recruits. Banks is also second overall among offensive tackles and fifth on the list of Texas prospects.

    The Summer Creek High School (Houston) star committed to Oklahoma State in Sept. 2019, and he talked about his commitment in a video for Dave Campbell's Texas Football in Feb. 2020:

    That video also shows some highlights of Banks putting in work on the field, and you can view more of Banks in action with this Hudl tape of his junior year.

    Gabe Brooks, 247Sports' Midlands region recruiting analyst, called Banks a future second-round NFL draft prospect and gave him the following write-up in June 2020:

    "Virtually college-ready size with a bit more added bulk. Good height and length and wears his mass well. Plays left tackle and right tackle for high school team and could project to the outside or slide inside in college. Shows impressive strength at the point of attack. Punchy with some hand suddenness in the phone booth. Pulls very well and crunches targets as a down blocker.

    "Adequate pad level at the LOS but plays a bit high at the second level. Foot quickness can improve. Big, long obstacle in pass pro who forces rushers wide around the arc, but can play with better agility. Occasionally heavy-footed, especially in pass pro. Among the top offensive line prospects in Texas and the country for the 2022 class. Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

    Banks looked like he would be a future stud lineman for the Cowboys, but he announced in June 2020 that he was decommitting:

    Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 @Kelvinbanksjr12

    I will be decommiting from Oklahoma State University. I just want to make sure that I am making the right decision for me and my family for the future. @Perroni247

    He later revealed his list of 14 finalists, which included Oklahoma State, in January 2021:

    Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 @Kelvinbanksjr12

    Recruitment still 100%open❗️❗️ @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/MvN7YaBRQL

    That group also consisted of Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, LSU, Houston and Alabama.

    The list got cut down to eight on March 10:

    Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 @Kelvinbanksjr12

    Top 8 🤙🏾. ❗️❗️@Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/B3he6pH0ah

    In the end, Banks chose Oregon, which should benefit from his excellent run- and pass-blocking potential at the next level. Banks could be the next great Oregon offensive lineman in the footsteps of ex-Duck great Penei Sewell, who went No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL draft.

