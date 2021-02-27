Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB Would 'Happily Accept' Bears Move

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would be more than willing to make a move to the Chicago Bears, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Saturday.

"If the Bears struck a deal with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson would happily accept his walking papers to the Windy City," Schefter said on ESPN Chicago's Waddle & Silvy show (h/t Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago).

Wilson has previously stated his desire to stay in Seattle, per comments his agent, Mark Rodgers, made to Schefter. However, Rodgers also said Wilson would be willing to go to the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders if a deal went down.

As for why Chicago interests Wilson, Schefter was not sure.

"He has the Bears on his list of teams that he would be willing to go to. I don't know why that is," he said on Waddle & Silvy. "Obviously he's not happy with the offensive line protection in Seattle, he's not happy with the way some of the things have been done there, but he is open to going to Chicago.

"I didn't help him make the list, so I can't say why the Bears are on it and other teams aren't. I just know that they are."

Wilson has publicly acknowledged that he is "frustrated" with getting hit so much, with ESPN's Brady Henderson relaying comments from a February videoconference with reporters.

Wilson also expressed disappointment in a conversation with Dan Patrick on his radio show. One day later, Patrick got word that Seahawks management wasn't keen on the quarterback's criticism going public.

"A source told me that the Seahawks' management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media," Patrick said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "You wonder if they're going to be able to co-exist. ... The current situation is not sustainable. That's what I was told."

The Seahawks had the NFL's third-highest adjusted sack rate allowed last year during the regular season, per Football Outsiders. Wilson was sacked 52 times during the regular season and postseason last year, including five times in a 30-20 Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

As for the Bears, Chicago has an opening at quarterback. The Mitchell Trubisky era appears to be over, with the team previously declining his fifth-year option and making him a free agent this year.

Chicago can turn back to Nick Foles, but the veteran got the starting job during the 2020 season before having it ripped away after the Bears went on a four-game losing skid.

Despite No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson set to enter free agency (barring the team placing a franchise tag on him), the Bears have some talent to work with on both sides of the ball, including edge-rusher Khalil Mack, linebacker Roquan Smith, running back David Montgomery and more.

Inserting a player like Wilson should make the Bears a favorite to make noise in the playoffs, especially if they're able to bring Robinson back.