Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for T.Y. Hilton in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It's almost easy to forget about T.Y. Hilton when browsing the potential free-agent wideout class.

A productive No. 1 since he entered the league in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, he sits firmly under the proverbial radar on a market headlined by Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II, Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis and more.

While Hilton hasn't breached the 1,000-yard mark since 2018, he's scored 10 times over his last two seasons and averages 15.4 yards per catch for his career. Still, the market—especially strange this year due to a reduced salary cap—might push the 31-year-old into a smaller-than-expected deal.

The best fits for Hilton have ample cap room, seek to add talent at wideout and make sense schematically. Once the big dominoes start to fall, he could come off the board quickly as a fallback plan.