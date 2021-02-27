WWE SmackDown Ratings Down Slightly Despite Bianca Belair WrestleMania Decision

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown featuring Bianca Belair's WrestleMania decision and more saw its ratings decline slightly compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.051 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on Fox, which was down from last week's 2.072 million in the overnight ratings. Friday's SmackDown also did a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 3 on the night.

Perhaps the most newsworthy segment of the night was 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announcing her opponent for WrestleMania 37.

Belair was interrupted by Reginald, who claimed that Bianca would lose if she selected SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks. A peeved Sasha came out and took the mic from Reginald, but she essentially echoed his sentiments, telling The EST that she was the best since she is in possession of the title.

After that, Bianca made it official by challenging The Boss to a match at WrestleMania, and fireworks went off as they pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

The main event of SmackDown pitted Daniel Bryan against Jey Uso after Bryan confronted Universal champion Roman Reigns at the top of the show.

Reigns acted as if beating Bryan quickly at Elimination Chamber was a huge accomplishment, as he overlooked the fact that the match happened immediately after Bryan beat five other Superstars to win the Elimination Chamber match.

After Bryan challenged Reigns to a title match at Fastlane, Uso spoke up and said Bryan would have to go through him in order to get it. In the main event, they fought to a double count-out, and then Reigns and Uso beat down Bryan after the match, making it unclear if the title match will happen at Fastlane.

SmackDown also featured a highly entertaining segment between Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Rollins attempted to get Cesaro on his side by telling him he could lead him, but Cesaro put him in one of the more hilarious and entertaining Cesaro Swings instead.

Other key results on SmackDown included Otis and Chad Gable beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, Tamina Snuka beating Liv Morgan and The Street Profits defeating Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

