Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Not Worried About Trade Rumors: 'It Is What It Is'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis isn't concerned with the trade rumors that have come up recently.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Porzingis said "it is what it is" when asked about the reports that Dallas has considered trading him.

"It came out and it is what it is," he explained. "I don't know what’s going on behind the scenes, and I shouldn't be too worried about it. It can only distract me at the end of the day. I try to focus on being in the moment."

B/R's Jake Fischer reported on Monday that the Mavericks have "quietly gauged the trade market for Porzingis."

Dallas owner Mark Cuban denied the report, telling Tim Cato of The Athletic in an email that it was "not true" and the team has "not discussed him with anyone.”



The Mavs acquired Porzingis from the New York Knicks in January 2019. He re-signed with the team that summer after agreeing to a five-year, $158 million contract to be the second star alongside Luka Doncic.

While there have been some promising moments for Porzingis in Dallas, the 25-year-old has continued to struggle with injuries that have prevented him from staying on the court consistently. The 7'3" Lativan missed the final three games of the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a knee injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Porzingis has missed 14 of the Mavs' 31 games this season, including the last three because of a back issue. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game and is shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from the field.