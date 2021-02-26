Nick Nurse, 5 Other Raptors Coaches out vs. Rockets Because of Health Protocols

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors will play Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets without six coaches, including head coach Nick Nurse.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Nurse and five assistants have been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

The Raptors announced that Nurse and the other coaches will work remotely for the time being, with details of their return being made public "when appropriate."

Per the NBA's health and safety protocols for this season, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 either has to test negative twice 24 hours apart or go at least 10 days after the first positive test or onset of symptoms in order to return.

It's not specified with Nurse and the five Raptors coaches tested positive for the coronavirus or have been deemed high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive.

The Raptors have four games remaining in the first half of the season starting on Friday night against the Rockets. They will play the Chicago Bulls (Feb. 28), Detroit Pistons (March 2) and Boston Celtics (March 4) before the All-Star break.

Toronto currently owns the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-17 record.