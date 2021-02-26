Windhorst: Magic's Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier 'Could Be' Available in Trades

Shawn Thew/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic reportedly may be willing to part with two key players in Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier as the trade deadline approaches.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, NBA executives have discussed the notion that Orlando is "possibly" willing to trade away Gordon or Fournier.

"The Orlando Magic possibly could be willing to part with a guy like Evan Fournier," Windhorst said. "Maybe a guy like Aaron Gordon, that is being chatted around about executives."

Selling is becoming a greater possibility for the Magic as they continue to slide down the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently 13th at 13-20, leaving them three games out of the No. 8 spot.

Outside of center Nikola Vucevic, Gordon and Fournier are arguably the Magic's most important players, but they may not be long for the organization.

Gordon is in the penultimate year of his contract and in the midst of a multi-week absence because of an ankle injury. Prior to landing on the shelf, however, Gordon was contributing to the team in myriad ways.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, a career-high 4.2 assists and 1.6 three-pointers made in 19 games this season.

He has struggled a bit with efficiency, though, shooting a career-worst 42.7 percent from the field, although his 36.9 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc is solid.

Given Gordon's versatility and relatively young age, plus the fact that he wouldn't be a pure rental, he could command some interest on the trade market.

Fournier is more of a veteran player at 28 years of age, and he would be a rental since his contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Frenchman has battled back spasms that have limited him to 19 games this season, but when he has played, Fournier has been highly productive.

His 18.3 points per game are just a tick behind the career-high 18.5 he averaged last season, plus he is putting up a career-high 3.8 assists per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers made and 1.1 steals.

Fournier is a nine-year NBA veteran with more than 500 games of regular-season experience, and he is also a quality shooter from deep, having made 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts during his career.

Trading away both Gordon and Fournier would leave Orlando hurting in the overall depth department, especially with both Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac out for the season.

The Magic have enough talent to go on a run and reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season. If they don't believe they have a chance to make any noise come playoff time, trading Gordon and Fournier for draft capital may be the best course of action for the team's future.