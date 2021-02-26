Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they had signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2023 MLB season with a club option for 2024.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he's "thrilled" the sides agreed to a new deal:

