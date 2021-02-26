Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023February 26, 2021
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they had signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2023 MLB season with a club option for 2024.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he's "thrilled" the sides agreed to a new deal:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
The Best MLB Free Agents Left 🛒
10 players who are still available and can make an impact this season 📲