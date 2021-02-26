    Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021
    Alerted 18m ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker lines up for the national anthem before Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they had signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2023 MLB season with a club option for 2024.

    Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he's "thrilled" the sides agreed to a new deal:

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      The Best MLB Free Agents Left 🛒

      10 players who are still available and can make an impact this season 📲

      The Best MLB Free Agents Left 🛒
      MLB logo
      MLB

      The Best MLB Free Agents Left 🛒

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Harper on NL East: I Think This Is the Best Division in Baseball

      Harper on NL East: I Think This Is the Best Division in Baseball
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Harper on NL East: I Think This Is the Best Division in Baseball

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Austin Riley Make the Leap in 2021?

      Can Austin Riley Make the Leap in 2021?
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Can Austin Riley Make the Leap in 2021?

      JLew23
      via Talking Chop

      Attendance for Braves' Spring Training Will Be Limited to 1,800 Fans

      Attendance for Braves' Spring Training Will Be Limited to 1,800 Fans
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Attendance for Braves' Spring Training Will Be Limited to 1,800 Fans

      Clint Manry
      via SportsTalkATL.com