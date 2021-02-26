Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking WrestleMania 37

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 37, an event that is finally taking shape from a creative standpoint but still has plenty of mystery surrounding its match card.

Unlike in years past, though, the mistakes WWE Creative must avoid while compiling this year's lineup are less about the individual booking of key stars. Instead, they are grander in scale—overarching, even.

They are decisions that encompass the entire card and mistakes that could prove costly from a fan excitement and interaction perspective.

What are they, and why should WWE's writing team avoid them when putting together the biggest show of 2021?

Find out now.

But first, the one singular star it should not mess with.