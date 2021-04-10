Tobias Harris Won't Play for 76ers vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with right knee soreness.

The 28-year-old previously exited the Sixers' 111-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in February after suffering a knee injury in the second half and did not return to the game. Philadelphia announced afterward he would undergo more testing the following day, and Harris wound up missing two additional games.

Any amount of time Harris misses now is sure to hurt a 76ers team that has been rolling of late. It is 35-17 and sitting second in the Eastern Conference.

The Tennessee product has made himself a steadying presence in the starting lineup and adds a strong third option on offense behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Through 47 games, Harris is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Look for Mike Scott, Dwight Howard and Furkan Korkmaz to pick up some extra minutes as long as Harris is on the sideline.

Still, the sooner he can return to the floor, the easier life gets for the Sixers.