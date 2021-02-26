Europa League 2021: Power Ranking Every Team in the Round of 16

0 of 16

Phil Noble/Associated Press

The handful of upsets that occurred in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 set the stage for an intriguing next step to the competition's finish line.

There are still a handful of notable names in the field, like Manchester United and AC Milan, but there are plenty of underdogs remaining that have proved they can defeat clubs from Europe's biggest leagues.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lead the largest single-country delegation in the 16-team field, but the Red Devils have an edge over the two north London clubs based on their recent form.

Italy, Spain and Ukraine are all represented by two teams. Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, the Netherlands, Scotland and Switzerland each has a single club remaining.

While England has the best statistical chance to have a team win the Europa League, Italy may top the chart when it comes to contenders, and if the draw plays in their favor, Sunday's Serie A match between AC Milan and Roma could be an early final preview.

The rankings took into account each team's form, as well as their performances in the round of 32, including the quality of their wins.

