Lakers' Anthony Davis: LeBron James Cares About NBA Titles, Not MVP Awards

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

LeBron James' legacy is pretty much secure 18 years into his NBA career. All that's left to find out is where he'll rank among the greatest of all-time and how much hardware he'll bring to that conversation.

Along those lines, Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis told The Athletic's Bill Oram it's not the individual awards James cares about, it's the championships.

"Put it to you like this," Davis said. "I know that that man does not care about MVP awards. He cares about championships. So if he loses the MVP and wins the championship like he did last year, he doesn't care. So that's what his mindset is, he's not focused on MVPs. He's focused on Finals MVPs."

James has won MVP four times in his career, but none since 2013.

As the defending champion Lakers continue to chart a course towards a repeat, James is averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while making a career-best 2.4 three-pointers each time out. The small forward continues to tinker with his skillset despite having proven he can win in the NBA playing in the frontcourt, on the wing or in the backcourt.

According to Davis, that just doesn't mean much to the 36-year-old if he doesn't end the season with a ring.

James has been quick to shower praise on players across the league who he feels aren't getting the respect they deserve. There are those who believe James himself should be on that list after falling victim to his own greatness by not getting more recognition during awards season.

Now it's clear why James hasn't won MVP in nearly a decade.

He's too busy hanging banners to worry about anything else.