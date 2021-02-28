The Little Things: Why Finishers Are so Important in WWE, AEW and Pro Wrestling

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestlers do a lot to stand out from the rest of the crowd. They come up with unique entrances, tailor their attire to their gimmicks and come up with personalities the crowd either love or hate. In addition to all of this, Superstars' finishing moves help define who they are.

Pro wrestlers and video game characters have that in common. Like the men and women in Mortal Kombat, a wrestler needs something memorable to beat their opponent.

A finishing move usually falls into one of four categories: strikes, submissions, aerial moves and various forms of slams and suplexes. Just about every move can be classified this way, but finishers need to have an extra level of impact to be believable.

A simple bodyslam, wristlock or clothesline won't do for the majority of today's wrestlers. But every so often, somebody takes a classic move and finds a way to make it their own.

Wrestlers also have to consider whether to switch up their finisher every few years to stay fresh or keep the same move because it's what fans expect to see. Many legends spent multiple decades using the same thing to beat their opponents, while others have never used one move long enough for it to become an iconic part of their character.

Let's look at why finishing moves are so important and the thought process behind picking the right maneuver.