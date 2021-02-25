Seth Curry: Mavericks Made a 'Bad Business Decision' Trading Me to 76ers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Seth Curry had something to say after his Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 111-97 on Thursday.

"I got a lot of respect for those guys over there," Curry said of the team that traded him, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic. "I just think they made a bad business decision [with the trade]."

Curry posted 15 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists in the win while making all three of his triples. It wasn't that long ago he was suiting up for the Mavericks and shooting from the outside, but they traded him to the 76ers for Josh Richardson and a draft pick in November 2020.

The Duke product was a key role player for the Mavericks last season and averaged 12.4 points while shooting 45.2 percent from three.

The Mavericks surely looked to improve on the defensive side with that trade, especially since Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis provide so much offense. It has not worked, though, as they are an ugly 26th in the league in defensive rating this season, per NBA.com.

Curry, meanwhile, has been an ideal addition for a 76ers squad that for so long had struggled from the outside during the Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid era.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Because Simmons lacks three-point range, opponents had been able to clog the lane against the 76ers to make life more difficult on both stars. Philadelphia responded by adding Curry and Danny Green this past offseason and now has more weapons who can take advantage of those openings on the outside.

Curry entered Thursday's game averaging 12.9 points behind a career-best 45.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He is now on a championship contender and clearly thinks the Mavericks made a mistake trading him away.