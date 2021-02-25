Dwight Howard on Ben Simmons: I Believe He's the NBA's Best Defensive Player

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers racked up their fourth win in their last five games on Thursday with a 111-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks with point guard Ben Simmons picking up some major praise in the process.

After Simmons held Luka Doncic to 19 points—nine below his season average—Sixers reserve Dwight Howard called the guard the best defender in the league.

“I believe he’s the best defensive player in the league right now," Howard told reporters.

