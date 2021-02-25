    Kyrie Irving Wants to 'Push Our Culture Forward' with Kobe Bryant as NBA Logo

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 26, 2021

    Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu (2) watches as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said on Instagram Wednesday that he wants late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to be featured on the NBA logo:

    "Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE," Irving wrote. 

    One day later, Irving was asked about his post in a postgame interview with reporters following his team's 129-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

    "As a native Black man and a native Black king, I think it's part of my responsibility to push our culture forward. ...My thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man," Irving told reporters (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News).

    The idea has the backing of Bryant's wife, Vanessa, who expressed her approval in an Instagram story.

    The current logo is modeled after ex-NBA legend Jerry West, who has stated that he wishes he wasn't the inspiration for the symbol and that he hoped it would change in the future. He spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols about it on ESPN's The Jump four years ago.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    According to Des Bieler of the Washington Post, the current NBA logo has been used since 1969, when Alan Siegel created the now-iconic image.

    Related

      Six Nets finish in double-figures as Brooklyn blows out Orlando, 129-92

      Six Nets finish in double-figures as Brooklyn blows out Orlando, 129-92
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Six Nets finish in double-figures as Brooklyn blows out Orlando, 129-92

      Chris Milholen,Matt_Brooks
      via NetsDaily

      Nets stay roaring hot with blowout of Magic

      Nets stay roaring hot with blowout of Magic
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets stay roaring hot with blowout of Magic

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      The Nets didn’t even let the Magic get close

      The Nets didn’t even let the Magic get close
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      The Nets didn’t even let the Magic get close

      Kristian Winfield
      via nydailynews.com

      Steve Nash’s firmer approach ignited Nets’ hot play

      Steve Nash’s firmer approach ignited Nets’ hot play
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Steve Nash’s firmer approach ignited Nets’ hot play

      New York Post
      via New York Post