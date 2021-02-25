Kyrie Irving Wants to 'Push Our Culture Forward' with Kobe Bryant as NBA Logo

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said on Instagram Wednesday that he wants late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to be featured on the NBA logo:

"Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE," Irving wrote.

One day later, Irving was asked about his post in a postgame interview with reporters following his team's 129-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

"As a native Black man and a native Black king, I think it's part of my responsibility to push our culture forward. ...My thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man," Irving told reporters (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News).

The idea has the backing of Bryant's wife, Vanessa, who expressed her approval in an Instagram story.

The current logo is modeled after ex-NBA legend Jerry West, who has stated that he wishes he wasn't the inspiration for the symbol and that he hoped it would change in the future. He spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols about it on ESPN's The Jump four years ago.

According to Des Bieler of the Washington Post, the current NBA logo has been used since 1969, when Alan Siegel created the now-iconic image.