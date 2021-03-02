Ranking the 10 States with the Most Talent in the 2022 Recruiting Class

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

As the page turns toward the 2021 college football season, the off-field focus is squarely on the '22 recruiting class.

Tomorrow's stars have at least one high school season left to play, and, because of COVID-19 postponing some states' seasons until the spring, a handful of these guys could get two more years in front of their hometown crowds before heading to the collegiate gridiron.

When it comes to the states with the most talent, there are few surprises. The first four on this list are the most fertile for producing home-grown stars every year, though, sometimes, their positions at the top change.

Then there are others such as Pennsylvania and Virginia (and even Missouri and Tennessee, which would have finished 11th and 12th on this list) that have more talent than they normally produce.

B/R did an analysis of the 247Sports composite rankings of all 5- and 4-star players and assigned a number value for each. The 5-star players awarded that state five points, and a top-200 4-star player received three points. All other 4-stars were worth a point.

That's how we came up with the rankings of which states have the best crop of football players in the '22 class. So here are the richest areas.