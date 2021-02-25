    Russell Wilson Tweets 'All Fuel' Workout Video Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes a selfie with his trophy after winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    It's been quite the day for Russell Wilson

    On Thursday, a report in The Athletic outlined a strained relationship between the quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks. Not long after, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson hasn't requested a trade but if one happened would be open to a move to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders:

    How has Wilson responded? 

    Oh, with your classic "I'm in the gym working hard and drowning out the outside noise because I'm a grinder and I use everything as motivation" video:

    Something is stirring in Seattle. Whether a trade is on the horizon or not, there has been enough smoke coming out of the Seahawks this offseason to suggest that a fire needs to be put out between Wilson and the organization. 

