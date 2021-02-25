Russell Wilson Tweets 'All Fuel' Workout Video Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's been quite the day for Russell Wilson.

On Thursday, a report in The Athletic outlined a strained relationship between the quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks. Not long after, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson hasn't requested a trade but if one happened would be open to a move to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders:

How has Wilson responded?

Oh, with your classic "I'm in the gym working hard and drowning out the outside noise because I'm a grinder and I use everything as motivation" video:

Something is stirring in Seattle. Whether a trade is on the horizon or not, there has been enough smoke coming out of the Seahawks this offseason to suggest that a fire needs to be put out between Wilson and the organization.