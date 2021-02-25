Randolph Morris, Ex-Kentucky Player, Indicted on Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion Charges

Jerry Lai/Associated Press

Former University of Kentucky and NBA player Randolph Morris was indicted on charges of wire fraud and tax evasion by a federal grand jury, according to Steve Moss of WKYT on Thursday.

Morris allegedly failed to report the $13 million he earned from 2010 to 2017 while playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, per WKYT, and faces 11 counts.



While with the Beijing Ducks in 2015, 2016 and 2017, he submitted false income reports in each of those years, costing the state of Kentucky more than $400,000 in tax revenue, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The 35-year-old faces up to 20 years in jail on each of three wire-fraud counts if convicted. The other eight counts carry maximum sentences of three years.

Morris went to Kentucky as a 247Sports 5-star recruit out of Georgia and spent three years playing under Tubby Smith from 2004 to 2007. In 2006-07, he led the team with averages of 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

After going undrafted, the big man spent four years in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks from 2006 to 2010 before continuing his career overseas.